Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.: Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter Financial Results for 2026

TSX: MPVD

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) today announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2026") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2026 Key Takeaways

869,520 carats were sold for total proceeds of $43.5 million (US$31.2 million) at an average price of $50 per carat (US$36).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $8.4 million.

of $8.4 million. Loss from mine operations of $89.8 million.

Net loss of $120.6 million or $0.57 basic and diluted loss per share.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation.

Jonathan Comerford, the Company's President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

" The second quarter delivered another very strong safety and operational performance at the GK Mine, with more than 2.0 million carats recovered for the second consecutive quarter. Q2 2026 production was 185% higher than Q2 2025, driven primarily by exceptionally high recovered grades. This resulted in a record first half of the year in terms of carats recovered and demonstrates the significant grades that can be achieved from the GK resource.

I would like to sincerely thank all of our employees and contractors at the GK Mine for delivering these results. They have done so during an exceptionally uncertain and challenging period for the diamond sector, and particularly for the Canadian diamond industry. The recent announcement regarding the unfortunate closure of the Ekati Mine has further underlined the pressures facing the Canadian diamond sector and the importance of the GK Mine to the industry.

While operational performance has remained exceptionally strong, the diamond market continues to face significant challenges. Pricing remains uncertain, with demand and prices continuing to be affected by geopolitical and economic uncertainty, including the impact of US tariffs.

There are, however, some encouraging signs emerging from the supply side of the market. Our most recent diamond sale showed an improvement in pricing, which we believe may in part reflect the tightening of global diamond supply following a series of mine closure and cessation announcements. While it is too early to determine whether this represents the beginning of a sustained improvement in the market, the recent sale was encouraging.

Against this backdrop and with GK being the last operating diamond mine in Canada, MPV continues to work tirelessly with our joint venture partner, lenders, government authorities and other stakeholders to obtain support to stabilise its financial position and continue as a going concern.

I would once again like to thank our workforce at GK for their commitment and resilience. Delivering record first-half production in such challenging circumstances is a significant achievement and a testament to the dedication of everyone working at the mine."

Financial Highlights for Q2 2026

Revenue from 869,520 carats sold at $43.5 million (US$31.2 million) at an average realised value of $50 per carat (US$36) compared to $36.8 million from 411,114 carats sold in Q2 2025 (US$26.6 million) at an average realized value of $90 per carat (US$65).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $8.4 million compared to ($2.2) million in Q2 2025.

of $8.4 million compared to ($2.2) million in Q2 2025. Loss from mine operations of $89.8 million compared to loss from mine operations $52.6 million in Q2 2025.

Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 1 of $108 per tonne treated (2025: $167 per tonne) and $48 per carat recovered (2025: $209 per carat).

of $108 per tonne treated (2025: $167 per tonne) and $48 per carat recovered (2025: $209 per carat). Net loss of $120.6 million or $0.57 loss per share (2025: net loss of $37.7 million or $0.18 loss per share). Included in the determination of net loss are foreign losses of $11.3 million, the majority of which is an unrealized loss arising on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt, because of the weakening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's June 30, 2026 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for Q2 2026

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

891,293 ore tonnes treated, 1% higher than Q2 2025 (883,738 tonnes treated)

2,014,563 carats recovered, 185% higher than Q2 2025 (708,072 carats recovered)

Average grade of 2.26 carats per tonne treated, 182% higher than Q2 2025 (0.80 carats per tonne)

969,180 ore tonnes mined, 620% higher than Q2 2025 (134,597 ore tonnes mined)

Sales Highlights for Q2 2026

During the second quarter, 869,520 carats were sold for total proceeds of $43.5 million (US$31.2 million), resulting in an average price of $50 per carat (US$36 per carat). These results compare to Q2 2025 where 411,114 carats were sold for total proceeds of $36.8 million (US$26.6 million) at an average price per carat of $90 per carat (US$65 per carat).

Financial Highlights for H1 2026

Total sales revenue of $83.5 million (US$60.5 million) at an average realised value of $48 per carat (US$35) compared to $80.8 million in 2025 (US$57.2 million) at an average realized value of $97 per carat (US$68).

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $7.8 million (H1 2025: $3.9 million).

of $7.8 million (H1 2025: $3.9 million). Loss from mine operations of $126 million (H1 2025: earnings from mine operations $74.9 million).

Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs 2 , of $122 per tonne treated (H1 2025: $162 per tonne) and $50 per carat recovered (H1 2025: $200 per carat).

, of $122 per tonne treated (H1 2025: $162 per tonne) and $50 per carat recovered (H1 2025: $200 per carat). Net loss of $185.7 million or $0.87 basic and diluted loss per share (H1 2025: $72.1 million or $0.34 basic and diluted loss per share). Included in the determination of the net loss for H1 2026, are foreign exchange losses of $18 million, the majority of which is an unrealized loss on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt arising because of the weakening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

Capital expenditures of $8.1 million, $3 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $5.1 million for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.

2Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's June 30, 2026 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for H1 2026

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)

10,148,000 total tonnes mined, 51% lower than 20,537,000 total tonnes mined in H1 2025.

1,651,000 tonnes of ore treated 9% lower than 1,810,000 tonnes treated in H1 2025.

4,021,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 2.44 carats per tonne, 173% higher than 1,471,000 carats, (0.81 carats per tonne) recovered in H1 2025.

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes key operating statistics for the Gahcho Kué Mine in the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025.

















Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended



June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025











GK operating data









Mining









*Ore tonnes mined kilo tonnes 969 135 1,711 135 *Waste tonnes mined kilo tonnes 2,975 10,310 8,437 20,402 *Total tonnes mined kilo tonnes 3,944 10,445 10,148 20,537 *Ore in stockpile kilo tonnes 1,824 2,387 1,824 2,387











Processing









*Ore tonnes processed kilo tonnes 892 884 1,651 1,810 *Average plant throughput tonnes per day 9,696 10,045 8,829 9,945 *Average diamond recovery carats per tonne 2.26 0.80 2.44 0.81 *Diamonds recovered 000's carats 2,015 708 4,021 1,471 Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province 000's carats 987 347 1,970 721 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping ** $ 108 96 119 93 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping** $ 108 167 122 162 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping** $ 48 120 49 114 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping** $ 48 209 50 200











Sales









Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province*** 000's carats 870 411 1,728 837 Average diamond sales price per carat US $ 36 $ 65 $ 35 $ 68

* at 100% interest in the Gahcho Kué Mine **See Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's June 30, 2026 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation ***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance





Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025











Sales $ 43,470 36,824 83,453 80,819 Carats sold 000's carats 870 441 1,728 837 Average price per carat sold $/carat 50 90 48 97 Cost of sales per carat* $/carat 153 217 121 186 Loss from mine operations per carat $ (103) (127) (73) (89) Loss from mine operations % (206 %) (141 %) (151 %) (93 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 2,783 2,432 5,283 4,974 Operating loss $ (92,886) (55,140) (132,712) (80,242) Net loss for the period $ (120,613) (37,743) (185,682) (72,117) Basic loss per share $ (0.57) (0.18) (0.87) (0.34) Diluted loss per share $ (0.57) (0.18) (0.87) (0.34)

* This cost of sales per carat includes the cost of acquiring 51% of the fancies and specials which have been sold, after having been won in a tendering process with De Beers Canada.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

This news release refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered," both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin." Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net (loss) income on the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025











Net loss for the period

$ (120,613) $ (37,743) $ (185,682) $ (72,117) Add/deduct:









Non-cash depreciation and depletion

46,219 27,514 70,217 50,589 Dercognition of obsolete capital assets

49 - 970 - Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs

34,438 25,139 45,301 35,320 Change in restoration liability included in production costs

15,589 - 18,906 - Share-based payment expense

13 72 43 226 Fair value loss of warrants

- - - 1,099 Losses (gains) on lease

4,871 (8) 4,871 (4) Finance expenses

19,988 14,496 42,949 24,574 Derivative losses (gains)

108 (2,518) 238 (3,333) Deferred income tax recovery

(3,700) (7,270) (8,200) (11,070) Current income taxes

- - - 160 Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

11,421 (21,897) 18,148 (21,584) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA)

$ 8,383 $ (2,215) $ 7,761 $ 3,860 Sales

43,470 36,824 83,453 80,819 Adjusted EBITDA margin

19 % -6 % 9 % 5 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025











Cost of sales production costs $ 82,297 53,563 132,833 92,852 Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments $ (34,901) (11,985) (36,844) (10,445) Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping $ 47,396 41,578 95,989 82,407 Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping $ 47,396 72,421 99,006 144,017











Tonnes processed kilo tonnes 437 433 809 887 Carats recovered 000's carats 987 347 1,970 721











Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping $ 108 96 119 93 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping $ 108 167 122 162 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping $ 48 120 49 114 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping $ 48 209 50 200

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat, at February 2019. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct, at February 2019. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat, at February 2019. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Tom McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo, independent advisor to the Company and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on several assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of crucial factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province. Under its current note and revolving credit facilities, Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Jonathan Comerford, President, and CEO, 151 Yonge Street, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2W7, Phone: (416) 361-3562, E-mail: info@mountainprovince.com

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