Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Completes Acquisition of Quantum.IQ to Expand into Quantum-Resistant Cybersecurity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N)(WKN:A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 28, 2026, June 26, 2026 and July 6, 2026, that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Quantum.IQ Technologies Inc. ("Quantum.IQ"). Quantum.IQ is a Vancouver-based quantum cybersecurity company developing software designed to help organizations assess and prepare their encryption systems for future quantum-enabled cyber threats. As a result of the Acquisition, Quantum.IQ is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwood.

By integrating Quantum.IQ's cybersecurity platform, Redwood intends to broaden its technology base beyond its existing artificial intelligence and advanced computational capabilities. The Acquisition adds software capabilities focused on cryptographic visibility, quantum-readiness assessment and security infrastructure planning, which Redwood believes may strengthen its ability to develop technology for regulated, data-intensive and security-sensitive environments.

Quantum.IQ's Post-Quantum Cryptography ("PQC") platform is designed to help high-security organizations, including those operating in government, defence, financial services and critical infrastructure, identify and assess the encryption systems used across their digital environments and plan upgrades toward quantum-resistant security infrastructure. The platform supports cryptographic asset discovery, Cryptographic Bill of Materials creation, standards alignment, vulnerability management, migration planning, continuous monitoring and executive-level reporting.

The platform is also designed to identify potential exposure across certificates, Transport Layer Security configurations, Application Programming Interfaces, source code and related digital infrastructure. These capabilities can provide organizations with a clearer understanding of where cryptography is being used and help technical and executive teams prioritize future security upgrades across complex operating environments.

"The completion of this acquisition adds a specialized cybersecurity platform to Redwood at a time when governments and enterprises are beginning to consider how quantum computing may affect long-term data protection. Quantum.IQ brings technology focused on helping organizations understand their existing cryptographic infrastructure and prepare for future security requirements. We look forward to supporting the continued development of the platform and advancing its commercialization as part of Redwood," stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI.

In consideration for the Acquisition, Redwood issued to the former shareholders of Quantum.IQ an aggregate of up to 14,033,558 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $2.98 per Consideration Share. The Consideration Shares consist of 7,033,558 common shares of the Company subject to a staged escrow release schedule over 24 months and up to 7,000,000 additional common shares of the Company held in milestone escrow that will become eligible for release upon the achievement of specified customer and revenue criteria and will thereafter be subject to a secondary escrow release schedule. For additional information regarding the terms of the Acquisition, see the Company's news release dated June 26, 2026. In addition to the foregoing escrow conditions, the Consideration Shares will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company further issued 50,000 common shares of the Company to an arm's-length third party as an administrative fee for their assistance with the Acquisition (the "Admin Shares") and a finder's fee of 100,000 common shares of the Company to an independent third party finder (the "Finder's Shares"). Each of the Admin Shares and Finder's Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defence and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the expected completion of the specified customer and revenue criteria and the release of the common shares of the Company held in escrow; (ii) the expected capabilities, performance and market positioning of Quantum.IQ's PQC platform and related products; (iii) the anticipated strategic rationale for the Acquisition, including expected synergies relating to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum-readiness assessment and related technologies; (iv) the continued development and commercialization of Quantum.IQ's platform; and (v) the Company's future plans, objectives and opportunities arising from the Acquisition and its broader technology platform.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, such information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation: the risk that the specified customer and revenue criteria are not achieved on the anticipated timeline or at all; dilution resulting from the issuance of the Consideration Shares and the potential release of common shares of the Company held in escrow; the early-stage and evolving nature of quantum cybersecurity and artificial intelligence technologies; uncertainty regarding customer adoption, commercialization, scalability, technical performance and market acceptance of Quantum.IQ's platform and related products; rapidly evolving regulatory, technical and industry standards relating to cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography; risks relating to intellectual property, cybersecurity incidents, third-party infrastructure and vendors; the ability to achieve anticipated synergies or strategic benefits; integration risks, including the integration of Quantum.IQ as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; dependence on key personnel of Quantum.IQ; competitive developments in the cybersecurity and artificial intelligence sectors; and general economic, market, regulatory and business conditions.

Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-completes-acquisition-of-quantum.iq-to-expand-into-qu-1207211