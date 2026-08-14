Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company"), a developer of AI-driven, glasses-free 3D display technology, is pleased to announce it has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") dated August 13, 2026, with an arm's length party (the "Partner") . The Partner is a U.S.-based digital display integration company which markets, sells, integrates, deploys, operates, and supports digital display and glassless 3D solutions for end-user customers.

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, the Partner will act as a non-exclusive sales, systems integration, and Tier 1 support partner, coordinating deployment and customer support for opportunities involving Metavista3D's technology and its Metavista3D-branded glassless free 3D solutions. The framework establishes registered-account protections, defined commercial roles, and a structure under which Metavista3D retains full pricing authority and ownership of its underlying technology.

The partnership identifies an initial opportunity within a national retail network spanning thousands of locations across the United States, where the partner's existing sales and integration relationships are expected to support evaluation and potential deployment of Metavista3D's display technology. The engagement reflects Metavista3D's ongoing strategy of pursuing channel and pilot opportunities with established integration partners across adjacent display and retail markets, building on similar agreements the Company has entered into in the automotive and infrastructure sectors.

Management Commentary

"This partnership gives us a channel into a retail network most technology providers don't get easy access to, through a partner who already knows how to sell and support into it," said Dino Minichiello, Interim CEO and Director of Metavista3D. "Retail is a natural extension of where we see demand for glasses-free 3D, and this structure lets us prove that out without taking on the sales and integration work ourselves. We'll share more as this progresses."

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3d.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets, investments and prospective commercial relationships, as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur, or that the evaluation described in this release will result in any further or definitive agreement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company, and whether the parties proceed beyond the non-binding MOU stage.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309563

Source: Metavista3D, Inc.