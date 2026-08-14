Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Harrys Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: HARY) (the "Company", "Harrys", "we", "our" or "us") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") to prepare an updated independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on the Company's Winslow Gold Project located in the Lardeau District of the West Kootenay region of southeastern British Columbia (the "Property").

The updated technical report will review and update the most recent technical report on the Property, which was completed in 2019, incorporate available historical and recent exploration information, assess the current technical status of the Property, and provide updated interpretations and recommendations for the next stage of work. The scope of work includes a data review, a site visit and field review by ABH's independent Qualified Person (as defined by NI 43-101), a limited field verification sampling program, data verification, and recommendations to support the next logical stage of exploration on the Property.

The updated technical report will be prepared under the direction of, and signed by, Damir Cukor, P.Geo., of ABH, who is an independent Qualified Person. ABH estimates completion of the updated technical report within approximately twelve weeks following the Company's authorization to proceed, receipt of required project documentation, and completion of the Qualified Person's site visit.

ABH is a Vancouver-based engineering firm specializing in NI 43-101, S-K 1300, and JORC compliant studies for the mining industry, with expertise spanning geology, mineral processing, mining, and project development across all stages of exploration and development.

"We are very excited to move forward with this updated technical report on the Winslow Gold Project," said Nick Brusatore, Chief Executive Officer of Harrys Manufacturing Inc. "Completing an updated NI 43-101 report is an important milestone in connection with the Company's proposed change of business and our transition into the mineral exploration sector, and we look forward to advancing the Winslow Gold Project as we build the Company's presence in the precious metals space."

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 23, 2026, the Company's acquisition of an option on the Winslow Gold Project and its proposed change of business remain subject to a number of conditions, including the receipt of a technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nick Brusatore

Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Winslow Gold Project has been reviewed and approved by Damir Cukor, P.Geo., of ABH Engineering Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the preparation, timing, and completion of the updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Winslow Gold Project, the Company's proposed change of business, and the Company's anticipated transition into the mineral exploration sector. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that the change of business will be completed as contemplated or at all or that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309622

Source: Harrys Manufacturing Inc.