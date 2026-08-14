

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), a semiconductor manufacturing equipment and services provider, said that it intends to invest more than $3 billion over the next five years to expand its global research and development lab network. This investment will increase the company's experiment capacity by over 50%.



Tim Archer, CEO of Lam Research, said: 'We are investing with the intention of staying ahead of what our customers need, further strengthening our global innovation engine to deliver the next generation of semiconductor breakthroughs.'



Lam Research will begin the work to expand its global lab network this year. The company's lab network spans the U.S., Asia, and Europe. The combined research and development infrastructure supports over one million experiments a year.



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