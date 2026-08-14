

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK), a Japanese beer, alcohol, and non-alcohol beverages company, reported Friday significantly higher profit in the first half of fiscal 2026, with growth in revenues and sales volume. Further, the firm maintained positive outlook for fiscal 2026.



In Japan, the shares were gaining around 3.4 percent, trading at 1,740.50 yen.



The company's profit attributable to owners of parent was 99.148 billion yen, a 68.8 percent increase from the previous year's 58.725 billion yen. Earnings per share stood at 67.67 yen, higehr than 39.06 yen a year ago.



Operating profit climbed 56.2 percent year-over-year to 144.143 billion yen, while core operating profit edged up 1.5 percent from last year to 111.354 billion yen. Core operating profit declined 8.5 percent on a constant currency basis.



Revenue for the period increased 7.7 percent to 1.464 trillion yen from last year's 1.360 trillion yen. Revenue declined 0.6 percent on a constant currency basis.



Total sales volume of global brands grew, with Asahi Super Dry up 31 percent from last year and Peroni Nastro Azzurro up 7 percent.



Sales unit price of beer, beer-like beverages and non-alcohol adult beverages categories rose 2.5 percent, reflecting progress in premiumization.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect attributable net profit of 194 billion yen or 129.71 yen per basic share, a growth of 59.6 percent year-over-year; core operating profit to increase 10.6 percent year-over-year to 291 billion yen; and revenue to increase 11.2 percent from last year to 3.22 trillion won.



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