

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), a food company, said that it is making strategic changes to its beef operations to position the company for long-term success.



'Tyson Foods will anchor its beef business around three strategically located beef facilities in the central United States: Dakota City, Nebraska; Holcomb, Kansas and Amarillo, Texas, to create a more competitive footprint amidst one of the most historic cattle shortages the country has ever experienced,' the company said.



Tyson Foods will shut operations at its Joslin, Illinois, beef facility and Eagle Mountain, Utah, case-ready facility. The capacity from these sites will be moved to more strategically located facilities. In addition, the company is pursuing the sale of its Pasco, Washington, beef facility.



With these changes, the food maker will ramp back up a second shift at its Amarillo, Texas facility as cattle become available. These changes are expected to help the company to maintain a similar level of cattle harvesting.



Recent USDA cattle inventory data has indicated supply constraints that require strategic action.



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