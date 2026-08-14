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WKN: A406FX | ISIN: US75734B1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VO
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 09:21
153,00 Euro
+11,68 % +16,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,00152,0009:21
150,00153,0009:22
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 00:12 Uhr
42 Leser
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Reddit Set to Join S&P 500 and Sun Communities to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P MidCap 400:

  • Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) will replace AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 18. S&P 500 constituent Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is acquiring AvalonBay Communities in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions. Post merger, the combined company will be renamed Vivmark Residential (NYSE: VMRK) and will remain in the S&P 500.
  • Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) will replace Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 20. Banco Santander S.A. (BMEX /NYSE: SAN) is acquiring Webster Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 18, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Reddit

RDDT

Communication Services

August 18, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

AvalonBay Communities

AVB

Financials

August 20, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sun Communities

SUI

Real Estate

August 20, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Webster Financial

WBS

Financials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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