

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva PLC (AVVIY) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled GBP407 million, or GBP0.121 per share. This compares with GBP698 million, or GBP0.215 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to GBP13.475 billion from GBP10.991 billion last year.



Aviva PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP407 Mln. vs. GBP698 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.121 vs. GBP0.215 last year. -Revenue: GBP13.475 Bln vs. GBP10.991 Bln last year.



Operating EPS growth in 2026 is now expected to be broadly in line with 11% target rate.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News