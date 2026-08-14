Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
Broad-based growth, conservative guidance
Q2 26 delivered a step change, with EBIT of € 19.1m (Q2 25: € 4.9m) driven by a higher AuM base, performance fees and an improved interest result. Guidance was confirmed but looks conservative, hence we raise FY26e EBIT to € 116m, c. 10% above the mid-point (previously: € 113m). In detail:
Growth accelerated at group level, with sales up 14.9% yoy to € 257m after +4.3% in Q1 and flat yoy in Q4 25. The EBIT margin widened by 5pp yoy to 7.1%, reflecting operating leverage and positive mix in a seasonally weaker quarter.
To sum up, MLP combines a c. 5% dividend yield with a 72% recurring revenue share and an adj. EBIT CAGR of c. 15% into 2028e (eNuW). Even our above-guidance EBIT estimate of € 116m rests on modest underlying H2 assumptions, making a guidance hike in Q3 reasonable.
BUY, unchanged PT € 12, based on Residual Income.
You can download the research here: mlp-se-2026-08-14-previewreview-en-922e8
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2382944 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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