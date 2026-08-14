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WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 10:00
86,47 
-0,73 % -0,64
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
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BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 08:55 Uhr
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Anora Group Oyj: Inside information: Anora has signed a letter of intent with Bacardi on a strategic distribution agreement in Sweden and Norway

Anora Group Plc | Inside Information | 14 August 2026 at 09:55 AM EEST

Anora Group Plc has on 14 August 2026 signed a non-binding letter of intent with Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, concerning a strategic distribution agreement in Sweden and Norway.

Under the proposed distribution agreement, Anora would become the exclusive distributor of the Bacardi portfolio in all channels in Sweden and Norway, except for ready-to-drink beverages in Norway. The Bacardi portfolio includes globally renowned brands, such as BACARDÍ® rum, BREEZER®, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth & sparkling wines, PATRÓN® tequila, ABERFELDY® single malt Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, TEELING® Irish whiskey and GREY GOOSE® vodka. The term of the proposed distribution agreement would be until at least the end of Q1 2031.

The proposed distribution agreement with Bacardi would support Anora's Fit, Fix, Focus strategy by strengthening Anora's position as a leading Nordic beverage platform, expanding its partner portfolio and supporting profitable organic growth through increased scale and operational leverage.

"This letter of intent on a significant distribution agreement reflects our ambition to strengthen Anora's position as the preferred partner for international beverage companies in the Nordic region. While discussions remain ongoing, the proposed collaboration would be a strong strategic fit for Anora, and we look forward to continuing the discussions with Bacardi," says Kirsi Puntila, CEO of Anora.

Entering into a binding distribution agreement is subject to the finalisation of negotiations under the letter of intent, agreement on essential terms and conditions, and the completion of union negotiations. The proposed distribution agreement would begin during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The annualised financial impact of the proposed distribution agreement for Anora is estimated at approximately EUR 25-30 million in net sales. Up to EUR 5 million is estimated to be recognised as net sales during the fourth quarter of 2026. The expected impact on profitability would be on the level customary to partner agreements.

Entering into the intended distribution agreement would not have an impact on Anora's guidance for 2026. Anora's guidance for 2026 remains unchanged: Anora's comparable EBITDA is expected to be EUR 74-79 million (2025: EUR 71.1 million) in 2026.

Anora Group Plc

Kirsi Puntila, CEO

Contacts:

Milena Hæggström, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@anora.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.anora.com

About Us
Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic region and a global industry forerunner in sustainability. Our market-leading portfolio consists of our own iconic Nordic brands and a wide range of prominent international partner wines and spirits. We export to over 30 markets globally. Anora Group also includes Anora Industrial and logistics company Vectura. In 2025, Anora's net sales were EUR 657.9 million and the company employs about 1,200 professionals. Anora's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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