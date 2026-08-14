InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, April - June 2026

InCoax strengthened the conditions for commercial growth through several important customer and product milestones, although sales remained low during the second quarter. The product portfolio was broadened, Fiber Extension was launched, and the completed transformation reduced the ongoing cost level by approximately 40 percent, strengthening the conditions for converting ongoing customer activities into recurring orders and growing revenue.

Financial performance

April - June 2026

Net sales amounted to 4,492 kSEK (8,072).

Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -6,090 kSEK (-11,357).

Profit after tax was -9,806 kSEK (-11,503), and earnings per share were -0.08 SEK (-0.09).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to 3,468 kSEK (-11,069).

January - June 2026

Net sales amounted to 6,116 kSEK (33,697).

Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -17,068 kSEK (-13,816).

Profit after tax was -24,420 kSEK (-14,006), and earnings per share were -0.19 SEK (-0.11).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to 1,146 kSEK (19,659).

Significant events during the quarter

April

Deutsche GigaNetz selects InCoax for in-building fiber extension in Germany.

InCoax first to implement eQoS for MoCA Access in D-series platform.

InCoax wins initial US deployment order with Underline.

InCoax strengthens D-series platform for large apartment buildings.

May

InCoax expands addressable market with Fiber Extension for faster fiber customer activation.

InCoax reaches first 100 connected customers in Finnish municipal broadband deployment.

June

InCoax Networks signs agreement with U.S. Tier 1 operator for Fiber Extension solution.

InCoax expands D-series family to support scalable and optimized apartment building deployments.

Fibernet Finland reaches milestone of more than 150 apartment buildings contracted with InCoax Fiber Access Extension.

InCoax Networks carries out a directed share issue of SEK 11.2 million, partially conditional upon subsequent approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on August 14, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.