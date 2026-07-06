InCoax Networks AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in InCoax Networks AB

Today, on 6 July 2026, an extraordinary general meeting was held in InCoax Networks AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed issue of shares

The meeting resolves to approve the board of directors' resolution of 15 June 2026 to increase the company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 1,137,498.75 through a new issue of not more than 4,549,995 shares directed to Saugatuck Invest AB, controlled by Chairman of the Board Peter Agardh, to Implementeringssystem i Sundsvall AB, controlled by Board member Anders Nilsson, and to Helge Tiainen, Jakob Tobieson, Johan Huldberg, Mats Svensson, Karl Roos and Niclas Berglind. The subscription price is SEK 1.1 per share. Subscription shall be made on a separate subscription list no later than 6 July 2026. The directed share issue constitutes "Tranche 2" of the financing announced by the company on 15 June 2026.

Lund on 6 July 2026

InCoax Networks AB (publ)

For additional information:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CEST on 6 July 2026.

About InCoax Networks AB (publ)

Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the Company's Certified Adviser.