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WKN: A2JCEM | ISIN: SE0010820613 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:25
9,780 Euro
+0,82 % +0,080
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q2 2026

The North Sea AHTS market remained strong in Q2, driven by high rates following a tightening of vessel supply in the spot market, as several vessels migrated to other regions. Average fixture rates for the North Sea AHTS spot market reached USD 175 000 in Q2 2026, representing an increase of 130% compared to Q2 2025. The highest recorded rate during the quarter was around USD 400 000. Utilization remained moderate during the quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

  • Net revenue was MSEK 461 (312)
  • EBITDA was MSEK 278 (142)
  • Result after tax was MSEK 182 (87)
  • Result after tax per share was SEK 13.8 (6.6)

YEAR TO DATE

  • Net revenue was MSEK 712 (459)
  • EBITDA was MSEK 353 (180)
  • Result after tax was MSEK 211 (63)
  • Result after tax per share was SEK 16.0 (4.8)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q2 2026

  • In May, Trond Myklebust announced his resignation from his position as CEO with effect from 31 July 2026.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • With effect from 1 August 2026 Ulrik Mannhart was appointed as CEO and Bengt A. Rem as Group CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Mannhart, CEO, ph. +47 928 06 510, e-mail: ulrik.mannhart@kistefos.no

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end ice classed AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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