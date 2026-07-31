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WKN: A2JCEM | ISIN: SE0010820613 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:25
9,780 Euro
+0,82 % +0,080
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships appoints Ulrik Mannhart as CEO and Bengt A. Rem as Group CEO

As previously announced, Trond Myklebust has resigned as CEO of Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) ("Viking Supply Ships") at his own request and will remain in his position until and including 31 July 2026. The board of directors of Viking Supply Ships has today resolved to appoint Ulrik Mannhart as CEO and Bengt A. Rem as Group CEO, both appointments effective 1 August 2026.

Ulrik Mannhart is a member of the Board of Viking Supply Ships and part of the investment team at Kistefos AS. He has extensive experience in investment and finance, including roles as Investment Principal at Hayfin Capital Management LLP, Equity and Credit Research Analyst at Fearnley Securities, and Credit Analyst at Nordea.

Bengt A. Rem is Chairman of the Board of Viking Supply Ships and has served as CEO of Kistefos AS since 2015. Prior to joining Kistefos, he was CEO of Arctic Partners and previously held several senior management positions within the Aker Group.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Mannhart, CEO, ph. +47 928 06 510, e-mail: ulrik.mannhart@kistefos.no

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end ice classed AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-31 11:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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