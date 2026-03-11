Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB enter into an agreement to acquire AHTS Vessel Maersk Maker

On 11 March 2026, Viking Supply Ships entered into an agreement with Kistefos AS to acquire the AHTS Ice Class 1A vessel Maersk Maker. The vessel was built in Norway in 2019, and delivery is expected at the end of March 2026. Upon delivery, the vessel will be renamed Tor Viking.

Kistefos AS entered into an agreement to acquire the vessel from Maersk Supply Service Brazil (Maersk) in August 2025. Viking Supply Ships will acquire the vessel on the same terms as agreed between Kistefos AS and Maersk.

Following the acquisition, Viking Supply Ships will control a fleet of eight AHTS vessels, of which four are Ice Class 1A and two are Ice Class 1A Super.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
