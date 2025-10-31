Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q3 2025

Rig activity, often viewed as a leading metric for offshore support vessel demand, improved slightly on a global basis during the quarter. However, in the core regions (North Sea, South America and Asia-Pacific) the rig activity decreased by 1.3%. The rig backlog declined each month of Q3 due to limited fixing volumes. Semi sub rig utilization bottomed out at the end of Q3 and is projected to increase over the coming 18 months.

THIRD QUARTER

Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 187 (212)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 23 (105)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK -36 (45)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK -2.8 (3.4)

YEAR-TO-DATE

Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 646 (585)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 203 (266)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 27 (202)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 2.0 (15.4)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q3 2025

At the end of August, Viking Supply Ships took over the acquired high ice-class AHTS-vessel Atlantic Kestrel. The vessel was renamed Ben Viking. The vessel commenced a three-month contract in early October.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

