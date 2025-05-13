Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q1 2025

The North Sea AHTS market experienced a slow start to the quarter, as is typical during the winter season, partly due to lower activity levels and an influx of vessels returning from projects and other regions. Monthly average rates were on par with last year for January, lower in February and higher in March. At the end of March, the AHTS market was nearly sold out and rates increased sharply.

FIRST QUARTER 2025

Total revenue for continuing operations was MSEK 147 (159)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 38 (62)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK -24 (106)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK -1.8 (8.1)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q1 2025

EBITDA for continuing operation in Q1 was MSEK 38 (62).

The average fixture rate in Q1 was USD 55,800 (44,400) and the average utilization was 50% (65%).

During Q1, Viking Invest AS purchased 405,582 Series B shares in Viking Supply Ships AB (Publ.). Following the transaction, Viking Invest AS, together with a sister company, holds 83.2% of the capital and 87.4% of the votes.

Sea1 Offshore and Viking Supply Ships have entered into a revenue sharing agreement with effect from Q2 2025 for five AHTS' owned by Sea1 Offshore and six AHTS' owned by Viking Supply Ships.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

The United States government has imposed new tariffs against other countries and several countries have responded with retaliatory tariffs.

