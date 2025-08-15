Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue Bohrergebnisse, Sichtgold und eine 7-fache Bewertungslücke, die zu groß ist, um sie zu ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCEM | ISIN: SE0010820613 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1
Berlin
15.08.25 | 10:27
10,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q2 2025

The North Sea AHTS market was strong at the start of the quarter as spot market demand in April was higher than in recent years combined with many vessels committed to project work locally and in other regions. Spot vessel availability was scarce also in May, however, spot demand declined somewhat in May and further in June. Average rates were significantly higher than the previous two years for both April and May. In June, the market cooled off and rates declined sharply.

SECOND QUARTER

  • Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 312 (212)
  • EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 142 (99)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 87 (51)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 6.6 (3.8)

YEAR-TO-DATE

  • Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 459 (371)
  • EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 180 (162)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 63 (157)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 4.8 (11.9)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q2 2025

  • The Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA) between Sea1 Offshore Inc. Group and Viking Supply Ships started in Q2 2025.
  • In May, Viking Supply Ships entered into an agreement to acquire the AHTS vessel Atlantic Kestrel, an Ice Class 1A vessel built in Singapore in 2012. Delivery of the vessel is expected August or September 2025. The vessel will be renamed Ben Viking.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-15 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.