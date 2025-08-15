Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q2 2025

The North Sea AHTS market was strong at the start of the quarter as spot market demand in April was higher than in recent years combined with many vessels committed to project work locally and in other regions. Spot vessel availability was scarce also in May, however, spot demand declined somewhat in May and further in June. Average rates were significantly higher than the previous two years for both April and May. In June, the market cooled off and rates declined sharply.

SECOND QUARTER

Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 312 (212)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 142 (99)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 87 (51)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 6.6 (3.8)

YEAR-TO-DATE

Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 459 (371)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 180 (162)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 63 (157)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 4.8 (11.9)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q2 2025

The Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA) between Sea1 Offshore Inc. Group and Viking Supply Ships started in Q2 2025.

In May, Viking Supply Ships entered into an agreement to acquire the AHTS vessel Atlantic Kestrel, an Ice Class 1A vessel built in Singapore in 2012. Delivery of the vessel is expected August or September 2025. The vessel will be renamed Ben Viking.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-15 08:30 CEST.