Viking Supply Ships AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Viking Supply Ships AB (publ)

26 March 2025

At the Annual General Meeting in Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) held on 26 March 2025 in Gothenburg, the following main resolutions were adopted.

The group's and the company's income statement for the financial year 2024, and the balance sheet as of 31 December 2024, were adopted. It was resolved that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2024 and the result was carried forward to the new accounts.

The board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

It was resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, to amend the articles of association so that the board of directors can consist of not less than three (previously not less than five) and not more than ten ordinary board members with not more than five deputy members. It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, shall consist of four ordinary board members without deputies and to re-elect Bengt A. Rem (Chairman), Håkan Larsson, Magnus Sonnorp and Lars Petter Utseth as ordinary board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Petter Orvefors had declined re-election.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the auditing firm Rödl & Partner Nordic AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The authorized public accountant Mathias Racz will be the auditor in charge.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the board of directors shall be unchanged with SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the board of directors and SEK 200,000 to each of the other members of the board of directors elected by the General Meeting. Remuneration to the auditor was resolved to be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

It was resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, on reduction of the share capital with SEK 16,188.907009 through redemption of 509 own B-shares and an increase of the share capital through a bonus issue of SEK 16,188.907009, meaning that the share capital remains unchanged. When the redemption of the shares has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the number of shares in the company will amount to 13,159,402 shares (of which 625,698 are A-shares and 12,533,704 are B-shares) and the number of votes will amount to 18,790,684.

It was resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, to retroactively approve the board of director's resolution regarding extraordinary remuneration of SEK 2.5 million to the former member of the board of directors Folke Patriksson.

