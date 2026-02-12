Anzeige
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A2JCEM | ISIN: SE0010820613 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:25
9,780 Euro
+0,82 % +0,080
Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q4 2025

The North Sea AHTS market improved significantly in Q4, despite limited rig activity on the UK side. Vessel departures to other regions kept the spot fleet in the North Sea at a low number. Average fixture rates in the market were just below USD 100 000 in Q4 2025, a 200% increase over Q4 2024. Highest recorded rate in Q4 was above USD 350 000, and this was for one of Viking Supply Ships vessels.

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 276 (94)
  • EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 92 (-34)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 28 (-91)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 2.2 (-6.9)

YEAR-TO-DATE

  • Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 922 (679)
  • EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 295 (231)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 55 (111)
  • Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 4.2 (8.5)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Henriette Gjefle was appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Group and will assume this position from February 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 08:30 CET.

