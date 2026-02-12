Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q4 2025

The North Sea AHTS market improved significantly in Q4, despite limited rig activity on the UK side. Vessel departures to other regions kept the spot fleet in the North Sea at a low number. Average fixture rates in the market were just below USD 100 000 in Q4 2025, a 200% increase over Q4 2024. Highest recorded rate in Q4 was above USD 350 000, and this was for one of Viking Supply Ships vessels.

FOURTH QUARTER

Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 276 (94)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 92 (-34)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 28 (-91)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 2.2 (-6.9)

YEAR-TO-DATE

Net sales for continuing operations were MSEK 922 (679)

EBITDA for continuing operations was MSEK 295 (231)

Result after tax including discontinued operations was MSEK 55 (111)

Result after tax including discontinued operations per share was SEK 4.2 (8.5)

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Henriette Gjefle was appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Group and will assume this position from February 2026.

