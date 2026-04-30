Viking Supply Ships AB: Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) Interim report Q1 2026

The North Sea AHTS market remained strong in Q1, driven by high rates following a tightening of vessel supply in the spot market, as several vessels migrated to other regions in 2025. Average fixture rates for the global AHTS market reached USD 120 000 in Q1 2026, representing an increase of 180% compared to Q1 2025. The highest recorded rate during the quarter was USD 300 000. Utilization remained low during the quarter.

FIRST QUARTER

Net sales were MSEK 251 (147)

EBITDA was MSEK 75 (38)

Result after tax was MSEK 29 (-24)

Result after tax per share was SEK 2.2 (-1.8)

SUMMARY OF EVENTS IN Q1 2026

On 11 March 2026, Viking Supply Ships entered into an agreement with Kistefos AS to acquire the AHTS Ice Class 1A vessel Maersk Maker built in Norway 2019. Viking Supply Ships acquired the vessel on the same terms as agreed between Kistefos AS and Maersk. The vessel was delivered at the end of March 2026 and renamed Tor Viking. It is currently at yard for rebranding and installation of a LARS-system and is expected to be available in the North Sea spot market from mid-May.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end ice classed AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 08:30 CEST.