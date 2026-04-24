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WKN: A2JCEM | ISIN: SE0010820613 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CX1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:25
9,780 Euro
+0,82 % +0,080
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Viking Supply Ships AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Viking Supply Ships AB (publ)

Press release

24 April 2026

At the Annual General Meeting in Viking Supply Ships AB (publ) held on 24 April 2026 in Gothenburg, the following main resolutions were adopted.

The group's and the company's income statement for the financial year 2025, and the balance sheet as of 31 December 2025, were adopted. It was resolved that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2025 and the result was carried forward to the new accounts.

The board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

It was resolved, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of four ordinary board members without deputies, to re-elect Bengt A. Rem (Chairman), Håkan Larsson and Magnus Sonnorp as ordinary board members and to elect Ulrik Mannhart as new board member. Lars Petter Utseth had declined re-election.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The authorized public accountant Michaela Nilsson will be the auditor in charge.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the board of directors shall be unchanged with SEK 300,000 to the Chairman of the board of directors and SEK 200,000 to each of the other members of the board of directors elected by a General Meeting. Remuneration to the auditor was resolved to be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Myklebust, CEO, ph. +47 95 70 31 78, e-mail trond.myklebust@vikingsupply.com

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

BRIEFLY ABOUT VIKING SUPPLY SHIPS

Viking Supply Ships AB is a leading provider of offshore anchor handling and ice-breaking services. Its fleet of high-end ice classed AHTS vessels is capable of working in the harshest and most demanding environments in the world. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. www.vikingsupply.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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