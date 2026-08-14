Gaming Corps AB: Q2 2026

Gaming Corps delivers a net revenue of MSEK 21.1 for the second quarter of 2026, a growth of 106% compared to the same period 2025. Results after financial items also improves amounting to MSEK -7.2, an increase by around 35% compared to the previous quarter.

This an english summary of Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") interim report for the second quarter of 2026. For the full report please see the official Swedish version available at:

https://www.gamingcorps.com/corporate/investor-relations/



In the event of any discrepancies between the Swedish report and the English summary, the Swedish version shall prevail.

KEY FIGURES SECOND QUARTER 2026



GROUP

APR-JUN 2026 GROUP

APR-JUN 2025 Net revenues 21,1 MSEK 10,2 MSEK Net revenue growth, YoY 105,9% 20,3% Operating profit -7,2 MSEK -9,5 MSEK Results after financial items -7,2 MSEK -8,0 MSEK Earnings per share, before dilution -0,05 SEK -0,05 SEK Number of casinos live +2310 +1850

CEO LETTER FROM JUHA KAUPPINEN

Dear shareholders,

The first half of 2026 has been an intensive and important period for Gaming Corps. We continue to deliver strong growth, with net revenue reaching MSEK 21.1, representing an increase of 106% compared with Q2 2025 and 40% compared with the previous quarter. We can also confirm that July 2026 has continued to deliver strong performance. This positive development is a testament to the long-term efforts made by the entire organisation over the past few years, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our employees for their continued dedication and contribution to our progress.

Results after financial items also improved, amounting to MSEK -7,2 for the period, representing an improvement of almost 35% compared to the previous quarter. As previously announced, we have terminated the strategic partnership with Denwena/DEGEN Studios, which had been a significant cost driver for Gaming Corps. However, the full impact of these changes on our cost base will be realised gradually over the coming quarters. I will return to this topic later in this letter.

Our long-term investment in high-quality slot games continues to deliver strong results, and our Tier 1 releases have generally been very well received by players. This has contributed to growing awareness of both Gaming Corps and our games. In addition to increasingly positive player data, we are also seeing growing interest from many of the industry's leading operators and partners. In recent months, we have announced new partnerships with Entain, evoke and, most recently, Games Global. These are all significant partners that we believe will make a positive contribution to our commercial development over time. We continue to see strong opportunities to further expand our distribution and hope to share more positive news regarding our partnerships in the near future.

One partnership we have chosen to bring to an end is our strategic agreement with Denwena and DEGEN Studios. When the collaboration began, we had high expectations and believed it would make a meaningful contribution to Gaming Corps' long-term growth. Given the ambitious scope of the partnership, we significantly expanded our production capacity over a short period of time. The outcome, however, differed from our original expectations. The collaboration resulted in substantial costs for Gaming Corps, while revenues did not develop at the pace or to the level we had anticipated. It also became clear that the parties had different views on the best long-term path forward for our respective businesses. We are therefore pleased that we were able to reach a swift and constructive resolution to what was ultimately a complex matter.

We recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting at which the shareholders approved the sale of a technical platform to DEGEN Studios, as well as a MEUR 1 bridge loan facility from Denwena. The platform sale formed part of the broader agreement reached with DEGEN Studios and enables them to continue developing their products independently. For additional financial information, I refer you to the text from the Board of Directors' on page 24 of the Swedish Q2 report.

One factor that made this decision easier was the strong performance of our proprietary games. The decision we made in 2025 to focus on quality while significantly increasing our release frequency is now clearly translating into stronger revenue growth. Last year, we launched approximately one proprietary game per month. From the third quarter of 2026 onwards, we plan to increase that to two to four proprietary game releases per month. This not only represents a significant increase in our production capacity, but also demonstrates that the investments we have made in our organisation, technology and parallel production capabilities are now translating into greater commercial capacity and a more scalable business model. For more information about our upcoming game releases, please follow our social media channels and refer to our planned Product Roadmap for Q3-Q4 on pages 8-9 of this report summary.

Another strategic priority for us is to gradually strengthen our presence among national lotteries and state-owned casino operators. This is a segment characterised by high quality standards, stability and long-term partnerships, where our strong focus on regulatory compliance has on several occasions been a decisive factor in securing new business. Our broad portfolio, spanning multiple game categories, makes us particularly well positioned in a market where operators often seek a wider content offering than traditional slot games alone. We have received a positive response to our portfolio and believe the conditions are favourable for establishing further partnerships in the future.

As we enter the second half of the year, I do so with confidence. We have a stronger product portfolio, a growing distribution platform and a clear focus on the areas where we see the greatest long-term potential.

As always, I want to thank you for your commitment and support.





Best regards

Juha Kauppinen

CEO Gaming Corps AB





For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

IR: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se





This press release is available in its entirety on www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com

This information is information that Gaming Corps is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 08:30 CEST.