Gaming Corps AB: Gaming Corps signs agreement with evoke plc

Gaming Corps AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Gaming Corps") today announces an agreement with evoke plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange and one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies. Under the agreement, Gaming Corps' content will be made available across a portfolio of well-known brands operating in regulated markets, including William Hill, 888 and Mr Green. The rollout will begin in the UK before expanding into additional regulated markets, representing one of Gaming Corps' most significant operator partnerships to date.

Gaming Corps has secured a high-profile content partnership with evoke plc that will bring its game portfolio to internationally recognised brands including William Hill, 888 and Mr Green. The collaboration, which further builds Gaming Corps's global distribution network, aligns well with the Company's strategic focus on regulated markets.

"This is exactly the type of partnership we have been working towards. It reflects the progress Gaming Corps has made in establishing itself as a trusted supplier of premium gaming content and gives us the opportunity to bring our games to a wider audience through one of the industry's leading groups. We are excited to begin working with evoke and see strong potential to build a successful long-term relationship together with them" says Juha Kauppinen, CEO of Gaming Corps.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: EVOK), evoke plc is one of the world's leading betting and gaming companies. The Group operates internationally recognised brands and serves millions of customers across numerous regulated markets. Evoke plc employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and generated revenue of approximately £1.8 billion for the full year of 2025.

"Gaming Corps has a clear creative identity and a portfolio that offers something different across several game formats. Bass Rewards Bonanza: The Golden Catch gives us an eye-catching exclusive to open the partnership, and we are excited to see how players respond as we introduce more of the studio's content across our brands", comments Lindsay Scholey, UK Gaming Content Manager at evoke.

The new partnership starts off in the UK market with several additional markets lined up for launch.



For more information, please contact

Juha Kauppinen, CEO: juha@gamingcorps.com

IR Officer: ir@gamingcorps.com

Certified Adviser, Tapper Partners AB, +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se



This press release is available in its entirety at www.gamingcorps.com/newsroom

About Us

Gaming Corps is a developer of digital games, focusing on both traditional and non-traditional premium games for online casinos. The company's operations span several areas where, in addition to an established global distribution network of casinos, it develops Casino Slots, Table Games, Multiplier Games, Mine Games, Plinko Games, and the Smash4Cash series. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Sweden with development teams in the UK, Malta, and Ukraine. Gaming Corps AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol GCOR, with ISIN code SE0014694691, and its Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.



www.gamingcorps.com ir@gamingcorps.com