

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech major Apple Inc. (AAPL) late Thursday announced that it has opened its new Advanced Manufacturing Center or AMC in Houston, offering free training and educational sessions for small- and medium-sized businesses.



With the AMC, Apple plans to equip American workers with the required critical skills to lead the next generation of technology.



The center, which is Apple's second U.S. manufacturing learning site, provides direct experience with state-of-the-art equipment, interactive labs, and tools they need to accelerate innovation. Inside the center, Apple experts will share their knowledge directly with participating businesses and entrepreneurs to help accelerate smart manufacturing across America.



Further ahead, the AMC is expected to offer the same hands-on training to local college students, equipping them with critical skills.



The 20,000-square-foot AMC is located within the same Houston facility that builds and ships Apple's advanced AI servers and will begin manufacturing Mac mini this year.



The company noted that Apple Manufacturing Academy, which opened in Detroit in August 2025, has already helped around 1,000 American companies learn smart manufacturing techniques and integrate AI into their production processes.



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