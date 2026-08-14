

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sompo Holdings, Inc. (SMPNY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY181.168 billion, or JPY203.14 per share. This compares with JPY118.593 billion, or JPY127.41 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.9% to JPY1.616 trillion from JPY1.263 trillion last year.



Sompo Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY181.168 Bln. vs. JPY118.593 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY203.14 vs. JPY127.41 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.616 Tn vs. JPY1.263 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 549.17



EPS Guidance is Basic



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