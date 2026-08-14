

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in July, the same as in the previous two months.



Consumer prices were raised mostly by price developments in petrol 95 E 10, electricity, and diesel EN 590, the agency said.



Meanwhile, the rise in inflation was curbed most by owner-occupied flats, redemption of documents and interests on consumer credit, and student loans.



Inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased at a stable rate of 0.7 percent. On the other side, transport inflation moderated to 5.8 percent from 6.2 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.6 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in June.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a slower pace of 2.5 percent yearly in July versus 2.7 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent.



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