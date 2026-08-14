Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Bohrungen sind fast abgeschlossen. Was jetzt kommt, könnte noch wichtiger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 10:06 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.: Formula E Title Battle Heads to London with Hankook iON Race

  • The Season 12 (2025/26) Drivers' World Championship will be decided at Excel London, with Jake Dennis, Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein separated by just five points at the top of the standings
  • Formula E's 2.077-kilometre, 20-turn indoor-outdoor circuit combines contrasting surfaces, elevation changes and shifting light conditions within each lap
  • As title partner of the event, Hankook will equip the entire grid with the iON Race and welcome fans at its Formula E Fan Village booth

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Excel London for the final two races of Season 12 (2025/26), with Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook) supplying the entire grid at the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix on 15-16 August.

The Drivers' World Championship remains finely poised. Jake Dennis leads on 146 points, just two ahead of Mitch Evans and five clear of Pascal Wehrlein. The Teams' title will also be settled in London, with Jaguar TCS Racing holding a 14-point advantage over Porsche Formula E Team, while Porsche have already secured the Manufacturers' World Championship.

Excel London is unlike any other venue on the Formula E calendar. The 2.077-kilometre, 20-turn circuit runs through the exhibition halls at Royal Victoria Dock before moving outdoors, taking drivers from a smooth, lower-grip indoor surface onto asphalt. Changes in elevation and lighting further shape the rhythm of the short, technical lap.

With energy consumption relatively low, qualifying and track position are expected to carry added importance. The short out-lap also leaves teams with limited time to bring the tyres into their working range before a qualifying run. Across both races, teams will need to extract consistent performance from the Hankook iON Race as the cars repeatedly move between the circuit's contrasting surfaces and conditions.

"London brings several challenges together within a very short lap," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "Drivers move between indoor and outdoor sections, different surfaces, changing light and elevation in quick succession. With the title fight so close, qualifying and track position will matter enormously. The iON Race was developed to perform consistently across these transitions, giving teams a stable platform on which to work throughout the weekend."

At the Formula E Hankook Fan Village booth, Hankook will showcase the winning design from its AI-powered helmet design campaign, 'Make it Yours, Make it Race,' bringing the fan-created concept to life at the season finale. Developed in collaboration with Formula E and DS PENSKE, the fan-created winning design will be produced as a full-scale racing helmet, while paper helmets featuring the artwork will be distributed to visitors throughout the weekend. Visitors will also be able to explore displays of Hankook's iON electric-vehicle tyre technology and product line-up.

Rounds 16 and 17 will begin at 15:05 local time on Saturday and Sunday. Broadcast details for each region are available on the 'How to Watch' page of the Formula E website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/formula-e-title-battle-heads-to-london-with-hankook-ion-race-302851594.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.