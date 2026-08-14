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WKN: A1KCHB | ISIN: KYG972301090 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 10:24 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wison Engineering Secures $4 Billion EPC Contract for ADNOC Gas Natural Gas Processing Project

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wison Engineering (Stock Code: 2236.HK) announced that it has been awarded the US$3.9 billion Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for Phase 2 (New Natural Gas Processing Train at Habshan) of the Rich Gas Development (RGD) Project by ADNOC Gas, the gas-processing subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in addition to a 220KV switch station. The total contract is valued at approximately US$4.04 billion. The RGD Phase 2 award is the largest EPC contract in Wison Engineering's history. It represents a landmark achievement in the company's continued expansion across the Middle East and reflects ADNOC Gas' recognition of Wison's engineering expertise, project management and delivery capabilities. The award marks a new milestone in Wison's ability to serve top-tier international energy clients and to deliver large-scale, complex oil and gas projects.

Located in the Habshan area of Abu Dhabi, the RGD Phase 2 project will see Wison Engineering build a new, large-scale natural gas processing train for ADNOC Gas. The scope includes gas pipelines, separation and condensate stabilization units, acid gas removal units, and the core deep natural gas liquids (NGL) recovery units - a complete set of critical process facilities in addition to a 220KV switch station. Once operational, the new train will expand ADNOC Gas' natural gas processing capacity, enhance operational flexibility, and provide strong support to the UAE's growing downstream and petrochemical sectors.

During execution, Wison Engineering will leverage its proven capabilities in oil and gas processing, the design of large and complex facilities, and integrated EPC and project management to ensure safe, high-quality delivery across the project lifecycle. Combining localized operations in Abu Dhabi with the coordinated strength of its global supply chain, the company will drive efficient, high-standard execution of the onshore works and provide robust engineering support for ADNOC Gas' 2030 strategic growth objectives.

This award reinforces Wison Engineering's standing as a leading global energy engineering services provider. Building on the successful delivery of this project, Wison will continue to deepen its strategic presence in the Middle East and other premium oil and gas markets worldwide, stay aligned with global energy transition trends, and further strengthen its influence and competitiveness in international energy infrastructure - working hand in hand with global partners to advance high-quality development across the energy industry.

Media Contact:
wisonbrand@wison.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wison-engineering-secures-4-billion-epc-contract-for-adnoc-gas-natural-gas-processing-project-302851706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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