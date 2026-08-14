

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dentsu Group Inc. (DNTUY, 4324.T), a Japanese advertising and public relations company, on Friday reported a net profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, mainly due to improved revenue, helped by foreign exchange gains. In addition, net earnings were supported by gains from the sale and retirement of non-current assets and zero impalement loss.



In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted net income of JPY 46.277 billion, or JPY 177.58 per share, compared with net loss of JPY 73.647 billion, or JPY 283.72 per share in the same period last year. Underlying net profit was JPY 38.234 billion, or JPY 147.29 per basic share, as against the prior year's underlying net profit of JPY 32.442 billion, or JPY 124.98 per basic share.



Operating profit was JPY 83.869 billion, compared with operating loss of JPY 36.545 billion a year ago.



Gains on sale and retirement of non-current assets stood at JPY 29.634 billion, compared with loss of JPY 75 million a year ago. Impairment loss was JPY 00.000 million, compared with last year's loss of JPY 86.576 billion.



Net revenue moved up to JPY 583.068 billion from JPY 561.994 billion in the previous year. Revenue stood at JPY 717.352 billion, higher than the prior year's JPY 683.904 billion.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group still expects net income of JPY 69.700 billion, or JPY 268.50 per basic share, and underlying net profit of JPY 85.200 billion, or JPY 328.21 per basic share. Dentsu Group continues to expect net revenue of JPY 1.230 trillion and revenue of JPY 1.491 trillion.



For fiscal 2025, the company had posted net loss of JPY 327.601 billion, or JPY 1,262.04 per basic share, and underlying net profit of JPY 93.548 billion, or JPY 360.38 per basic share. The Group had registered net revenue of JPY 1.197 trillion and revenue of JPY 1.435 trillion.



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