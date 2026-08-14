Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 13 August 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,922.38p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,953.36p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.7%. There are currently 76,860,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

14 August 2026