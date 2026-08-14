

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth moderated further in the second quarter, the flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.7 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, though slower than the 0.9 percent rise in the first quarter. Moreover, it was the slowest growth rate in the last four quarters.



The overall increase was supported by final consumption expenditure, while investment activity logged a decline, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth moderated marginally to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent.



On a quarterly basis, GDP rose at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in the June quarter.



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