Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus receives milestone payments and raises forecast for remaining Centennial Flats revenues

Eolus has received milestone payments of approximately USD 25 million for the Centennial Flats solar and battery storage project, located in Arizona, USA. Eolus has also raised its forecast for the remaining gross revenues from the project to approximately USD 12 million.

The payments were received after reaching commercial operations date (COD) milestones for two of the project's three phases. The net impact on Eolus's EBIT and cash flow for Q3 2026 is expected to be approximately USD 20 million. The project's third phase is expected to reach COD before end of 2026. In connection with the third phase COD, Eolus expects to receive final gross payments of approximately USD 12 million.

Centennial Flats was Eolus's first combined solar and storage project sale, comprising 500 MW solar generation and 267 MW battery storage. Eolus sold the project in 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the U.S. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 11:20 CEST.