Eolus Aktiebolag: The Swedish Government rejects permit applications for Eolus's offshore wind projects Västvind and Najaderna

The Swedish Government has today decided to reject applications for Eolus's offshore wind projects Västvind and Najaderna.

"We regret the Government's decisions. We will now carefully analyze the decisions and their consequences." says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

"Västvind has uniquely strong support in West Sweden, with Gothenburg Harbour as co-owner and a Letter of Intent signed with Volvo Cars for the purchase of a susbstantial share of the electricity that would be produced. These are proofs of the significance of the project for the region's growth and we are naturally very disappointed that the Government has not taken this into consideration." adds Per Witalisson.

As of 30 June 2026, capitalized costs for Västvind recorded on Eolus's balance sheet amounted to approximately SEK 48 million in total. For Najaderna and other offshore wind projects, capitalized costs amounted to zero.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 12:00 CEST.