Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Back in an asset light and liquid position
1 January - 31 March 2026
- Net sales amounted to SEK 631 million (1,975).
- Operating profit amounted to SEK 241 million (164). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 231 million (129).
- Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 162 million (90).
- Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 6.60 (3.60).
- At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,180) MW under asset management.
Significant events during the period
- On 3 February, Eolus's customer announced an investment decision covering 189 MW and 27 turbines in the onshore wind power project Fageråsen. The decision triggered a milestone payment to Eolus with a positive impact on cashflow and operating profit in the first quarter of 2026. Eolus and DalaVind co-developed the project until it was sold to OX2 in July 2025.
- On February 13, Eolus sold the U.S. battery project Roccasecca (127 MW) to DESRI. Eolus received a cash payment of SEK 605 million in connection with the transaction, with a positive impact on cashflow and SEK 295 million positive impact on earnings in the first quarter of 2026.
- On 30 March, Eolus's Board of Directors resolved, despite a good financial position, not to propose a dividend to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025, citing restrictions in the company's terms and conditions.
Comment from CEO Per Witalisson
With a right-sized balance sheet, and with a strong result and cashflow in the first quarter, I can conclude that Eolus is back in an asset-light and liquid position, ready to take on both challenges and opportunities in all our markets
Invitation to the report presentation
At 10:00 CEST today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in Swedish with opportunity to ask questions in English or Swedish.
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://portals.qbrick.com/03f9d384
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below:
Telephone conference
Financial Summary
|12 months
|Full-year
|MSEK
|Unit
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Apr-Mar
|2025
|Net sales
|MSEK
|631
|1,975
|2,567
|3,911
|Operating profit
|MSEK
|241
|164
|-233
|-310
|Profit before tax
|MSEK
|231
|129
|-307
|-410
|Net profit
|MSEK
|162
|90
|-283
|-356
|Earnings per share before and after dilution*
|SEK
|6.60
|3.60
|-10.93
|-13.92
|Equity per share*
|SEK
|53.48
|67.05
|53.48
|46.09
|Cashflow from operating activities
|MSEK
|425
|1,411
|797
|1,783
|Total assets
|MSEK
|2,347
|2,841
|2,347
|2,199
|Net debt - /net cash +*
|MSEK
|452
|-354
|452
|19
|Order backlog
|MSEK
|219
|750
|219
|254
|Project under construction
|MW
|155
|196
|155
|282
|Taken into operation and handed over to customer
|MW
|127
|260
|315
|448
|Project portfolio
|MW
|15,380
|25,523
|15,380
|15,820
|Managed turbines
|MW
|1,271
|1,180
|1,271
|1,274
|Equity/assets ratio*
|%
|60
|61
|60
|55
|Return on equity after tax*
|%
|neg
|17
|neg
|neg
*for definitions of alternative financial performance measures see page 31 of the report.
For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com
About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.
Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com
This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 07:45 CEST.
Image Attachments
Photo: Eolus AB