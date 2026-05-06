Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Back in an asset light and liquid position

1 January - 31 March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 631 million (1,975).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 241 million (164). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 231 million (129).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 162 million (90).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 6.60 (3.60).

At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,180) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

On 3 February, Eolus's customer announced an investment decision covering 189 MW and 27 turbines in the onshore wind power project Fageråsen. The decision triggered a milestone payment to Eolus with a positive impact on cashflow and operating profit in the first quarter of 2026. Eolus and DalaVind co-developed the project until it was sold to OX2 in July 2025.

On February 13, Eolus sold the U.S. battery project Roccasecca (127 MW) to DESRI. Eolus received a cash payment of SEK 605 million in connection with the transaction, with a positive impact on cashflow and SEK 295 million positive impact on earnings in the first quarter of 2026.

On 30 March, Eolus's Board of Directors resolved, despite a good financial position, not to propose a dividend to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025, citing restrictions in the company's terms and conditions.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

With a right-sized balance sheet, and with a strong result and cashflow in the first quarter, I can conclude that Eolus is back in an asset-light and liquid position, ready to take on both challenges and opportunities in all our markets

Invitation to the report presentation

At 10:00 CEST today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in Swedish with opportunity to ask questions in English or Swedish.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://portals.qbrick.com/03f9d384

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below:

Telephone conference

Financial Summary

12 months Full-year MSEK Unit Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Apr-Mar 2025 Net sales MSEK 631 1,975 2,567 3,911 Operating profit MSEK 241 164 -233 -310 Profit before tax MSEK 231 129 -307 -410 Net profit MSEK 162 90 -283 -356 Earnings per share before and after dilution* SEK 6.60 3.60 -10.93 -13.92







Equity per share* SEK 53.48 67.05 53.48 46.09 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK 425 1,411 797 1,783 Total assets MSEK 2,347 2,841 2,347 2,199 Net debt - /net cash +* MSEK 452 -354 452 19







Order backlog MSEK 219 750 219 254 Project under construction MW 155 196 155 282 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 127 260 315 448 Project portfolio MW 15,380 25,523 15,380 15,820 Managed turbines MW 1,271 1,180 1,271 1,274







Equity/assets ratio* % 60 61 60 55 Return on equity after tax* % neg 17 neg neg

*for definitions of alternative financial performance measures see page 31 of the report.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com

Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments

Photo: Eolus AB