Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UH1 | ISIN: SE0007075056 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 12:42
4,150 Euro
+2,09 % +0,085
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2004,21513:42
4,1954,21513:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 07:45 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Aktiebolag: Eolus AB Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Back in an asset light and liquid position

1 January - 31 March 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 631 million (1,975).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 241 million (164). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 231 million (129).
  • Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 162 million (90).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 6.60 (3.60).
  • At the end of the period, Eolus had 1,271 (1,180) MW under asset management.

Significant events during the period

  • On 3 February, Eolus's customer announced an investment decision covering 189 MW and 27 turbines in the onshore wind power project Fageråsen. The decision triggered a milestone payment to Eolus with a positive impact on cashflow and operating profit in the first quarter of 2026. Eolus and DalaVind co-developed the project until it was sold to OX2 in July 2025.
  • On February 13, Eolus sold the U.S. battery project Roccasecca (127 MW) to DESRI. Eolus received a cash payment of SEK 605 million in connection with the transaction, with a positive impact on cashflow and SEK 295 million positive impact on earnings in the first quarter of 2026.
  • On 30 March, Eolus's Board of Directors resolved, despite a good financial position, not to propose a dividend to the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025, citing restrictions in the company's terms and conditions.

Comment from CEO Per Witalisson

With a right-sized balance sheet, and with a strong result and cashflow in the first quarter, I can conclude that Eolus is back in an asset-light and liquid position, ready to take on both challenges and opportunities in all our markets

Invitation to the report presentation
At 10:00 CEST today a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. The presentation will be held in Swedish with opportunity to ask questions in English or Swedish.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:
https://portals.qbrick.com/03f9d384

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below:
Telephone conference

Financial Summary

12 months Full-year
MSEK Unit Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Apr-Mar 2025
Net salesMSEK 6311,9752,5673,911
Operating profitMSEK 241164-233-310
Profit before taxMSEK 231129-307-410
Net profitMSEK 16290-283-356
Earnings per share before and after dilution*SEK 6.603.60-10.93-13.92

Equity per share*SEK 53.4867.0553.4846.09
Cashflow from operating activitiesMSEK 4251,4117971,783
Total assetsMSEK 2,3472,8412,3472,199
Net debt - /net cash +*MSEK 452-35445219

Order backlogMSEK 219750219254
Project under constructionMW 155196155282
Taken into operation and handed over to customerMW 127260315448
Project portfolioMW 15,38025,52315,38015,820
Managed turbinesMW 1,2711,1801,2711,274

Equity/assets ratio*% 60616055
Return on equity after tax*%neg 17neg neg

*for definitions of alternative financial performance measures see page 31 of the report.

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 702 65 16 15, per.witalisson@eolus.com
Harald Cavalli-Björkman, Investor Relations Manager, +46 705 90 32 04, harald.cavalli-bjorkman@eolus.com

About Eolus
Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain. For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus - shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.eolus.com

This information is information that Eolus is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 07:45 CEST.

Image Attachments
Photo: Eolus AB

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.