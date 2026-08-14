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WKN: 919696 | ISIN: FI0009007728 | Ticker-Symbol: TS6
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:02
3,420 Euro
-0,29 % -0,010
Branche
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1-Jahres-Chart
TELESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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TELESTE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4703,58013:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 11:55 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Teleste Oyj: Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation

Teleste Corporation
Stock exchange release
August 14, 2026 at 12:55 p.m. EEST

CHANGE IN THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELESTE CORPORATION

The Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation has reorganised. Vesa Korpimies has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors. The change is due to the sudden illness of Timo Luukkainen, who has served as Chair of the Board of Directors until now. Timo Luukkainen will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

In connection with the change, the Board of Directors also resolved on changes to the composition of its Board committees. Timo Luukkainen will become a member of the Audit Committee, replacing Vesa Korpimies, and Vesa Korpimies will become a member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, replacing Timo Luukkainen.

Teleste Corporation

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Esa Harju, CEO
Tel. +358 40 596 3012

About Teleste:
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2025, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 138,6 million and it had approximately 630 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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