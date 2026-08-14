Teleste Oyj: Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation

Teleste Corporation

Stock exchange release

August 14, 2026 at 12:55 p.m. EEST

CHANGE IN THE CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TELESTE CORPORATION

The Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation has reorganised. Vesa Korpimies has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors. The change is due to the sudden illness of Timo Luukkainen, who has served as Chair of the Board of Directors until now. Timo Luukkainen will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

In connection with the change, the Board of Directors also resolved on changes to the composition of its Board committees. Timo Luukkainen will become a member of the Audit Committee, replacing Vesa Korpimies, and Vesa Korpimies will become a member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, replacing Timo Luukkainen.

Teleste Corporation

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Esa Harju, CEO

Tel. +358 40 596 3012