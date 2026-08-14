Teleste Corporation: Half-Year Report 1 January to 30 June 2026

Teleste Corporation

Stock exchange release

August 14, 2026, at 1.00 p.m. EEST





TELESTE CORPORATION half-year report: REVENUE AND ORDER INTAKE INCREASED FROM THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR

Unless otherwise specified, the figures in parentheses refer to the year-on-year comparison period.

Broadband Networks business segment has been renamed Networks.

April-June 2026 in brief

Net sales was EUR 34.7 (35.9) million, representing a decrease of 3.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.3 (3.4) million, representing a decrease of 3.1%.

The adjusted operating profit was EUR 1.9 (2.2) million, representing a decrease of 11.9%.

The operating profit was EUR 1.9 (2.0) million, representing a decrease of 5.3%.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.07 (0.02), representing an increase of 229.3%.

Cash flow from operations was EUR 2.4 (4.9) million.

Orders received were EUR 36.4 (39.5) million, representing a decrease of 7.7%

Orders received increased by 16.6% and net sales increased by 7.9% from the first quarter of the year.

January-June 2026 in brief

Net sales was EUR 66.9 (68.0) million, representing a decrease of 1.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 6.3 (6.1) million, representing an increase of 4.0%.

The adjusted operating profit was EUR 3.8 (3.6) million, representing an increase of 4.6%.

The operating profit was EUR 3.7 (3.5) million, representing an increase of 5.5%.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.15 (0.06), representing an increase of 159.1%.

Cash flow from operations was EUR 0.8 (6.4) million.

Orders received were EUR 67.6 (76.5) million, representing a decrease of 11.7%.

Outlook for Financial Year 2026 (unchanged)

Teleste estimates that Net sales for 2026 will be in the range of 140 to 160 million euros and adjusted Operating profit in the range of 7 to 10 million euros.

Profit is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year.

Material changes in the operating environment, including geopolitical tensions, changes in trade policies, and the development of the US dollar exchange rate can create uncertainty for parts of the business.



Key Financials

EUR million 4-6 2026 4-6 2025 Change 1-6 2026 1-6 2025 Change 1-12 2025 Net sales 34.7 35.9 -3.3% 66.9 68.0 -1.7% 138.6 Adjusted EBITDA1) 3.3 3.4 -3.1% 6.3 6.1 4.0% 12.1 Adjusted EBITDA, % 1) 9.4% 9.4% 0.0 ppt 9.5% 8.9% 0.5 ppt 8.7% Adjusted Operating profit1) 1.9 2.2 -11.9% 3.8 3.6 4.6% 7.1 Adjusted Operating profit, % 1) 5.5% 6.0% -0.5 ppt 5.6% 5.3% 0.3 ppt 5.1% Operating profit 1.9 2.0 -5.3% 3.7 3.5 5.5% 6.8 Operating profit, % 5.5% 5.6% -0.1 ppt 5.5% 5.1% 0.4 ppt 4.9% Net result for the period 1.4 0.3 343.9% 2.7 0.9 212.5% 2.6 Earnings per share, EUR 0.07 0.02 229.3% 0.15 0.06 159.1% 0.15 Cash flow from operations 2.4 4.9 -52.3% 0.8 6.4 -87.0% 12.9 Orders received 36.4 39.5 -7.7% 67.6 76.5 -11.7% 138.2 Order backlog 115.3 123.5 -6.7% 114.5 Net gearing, % 38% 40% -2.6% 34% Equity ratio, % 47% 46% 0.7% 48% Average personnel 622 635 -2.1% 633

1) An alternative performance measure defined in the tables section of the report.

Comments by Esa Harju, President & CEO

"Teleste's second quarter continued with solid execution and was in line with our expectations. Networks further strengthened its position in Europe, while Public Safety and Mobility delivered the strongest quarterly result in its history.

Order intake and revenue increased from the first quarter of the year, although remained below the strong comparison period. Profitability remained robust, and operating cash flow was positive. Both of our business segments continued to deliver steady performance in a changing market environment.

In the Networks segment, order intake increased both sequentially and year-on-year. Revenue remained close to the level of the first quarter, while profitability stayed strong. Performance in Europe was particularly positive, with new orders received from several customers across multiple markets and product categories. In North America, market development continued at a slower pace, as expected, due to the ongoing merger process of a significant customer. Profitability was supported by a favorable product and customer mix, as well as strong operational execution.

In the Public Safety and Mobility segment, revenue increased both sequentially and year-on-year, and profitability improved significantly. The segment delivered the strongest quarterly result in its history, demonstrating the effectiveness of the development initiatives implemented in recent years. While order intake was softer during the quarter, we expect a strong order flow in the second half of the year. We are also expanding our station systems business through our collaboration with the Belgian national railway operator.

The operating environment continues to involve uncertainties, particularly regarding the timing of customer investments. Performance in the second half of the year will be influenced by the progress of the merger among North American operator customers and the final delivery schedule of our largest train manufacturing customer. We maintain our financial outlook for 2026 and expect performance in the second half of the year to be weighted toward the end of the year. We remain focused on profitable growth, operational efficiency, and the disciplined execution of our strategy."

For further information, please contact:

Esa Harju

President and CEO



Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen

CFO

tel. +358 40 596 3012