

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks moved firmly up in positive territory Friday morning amid easing worries about interest rates thanks to recent tame U.S. inflation data. Concerns about Middle East conflict and uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz lingered, but fairly encouraging corporate earnings helped keep the undertone firm.



The benchmark DAX was up 193.30 points or 0.74% at 26,485.30 a few minutes before noon.



SAP climbed more than 4%. Rheinmetall climbed 3.3% and Scout24 gained 2.5%. MTU Aero Engines, Hannover RE, Airbus, Munich RE and Allianz advanced 1%-1.7%.



E.ON fell more than 4%. Hochtief and Vonovia both drifted down nearly 2%. RWE, Bayer, Merck and Continental dropped 1%-1.5%.



Henkel, Deutsche Post, Fresenius, SIemens and Commerzbank also edged lower.



Deutsche EuroShop shares gained about 1%. The real estate investment company confirmed its outlook after posting solid operational results for the first half of 2026.



Shares of telecommunications and web content provider Freenet slipped by about 1% after reporting a sharp 30% drop in second-quarter net income.



Data from Destatis showed German wholesale price inflation accelerated to 5.3% in July from 4.9% in June as a result of higher energy prices. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.2%, reversing a 0.7% fall in June.



The price increase registered in July was largely attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular.



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