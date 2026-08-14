

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.5884 against the U.S. dollar, 93.63 against the yen and 1.2027 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 0.5853, 93.31 and 1.2068, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.9638 from an early low of 1.9705.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the aussie and 1.95 against the euro.



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