

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of up to 100 percent on drones and components imported from abroad, mainly targeting China.



Trump signed a Proclamation to this effect Thursday, saying that it is to address the national security threat posed by imports of drones and their components, including by strengthening America's drone industry and supply chain.



The Proclamation imposes 100 percent tariff on large size drones, its docking stations and certain critical components. This drone category includes drones with a maximum takeoff weight of more than 25 kilograms and drones with thermal imaging capabilities.



The Proclamation imposes 15 percent tariff on drones and components from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, and 10 percent tariff for drones from the United Kingdom, provided that substantially all hardware, software, and technology originates from within these countries and the United States.



With the aim of boosting domestic production, Trump authorized the Secretary of Commerce to establish an onshoring program for companies making new investments in manufacturing drones and its components.



The tariffs will take effect after 21 days. For components of drones that are not particularly sensitive, the tariffs will take effect only after 180 days.



For products and components that the Department of War has approved for an exemption from the Federal Communications Commission's Covered List, the tariffs will take effect 180 days after signing.



Drones are a key technology in modern armed conflict and critical for present and future U.S. military operations, includin in the ongoing Middle East war.



U.S. military depends heavily on foreign sources for critical Unmanned Aircraft System components.



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