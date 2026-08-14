New estimate consolidates all mineralization in the Candelones area and includes all drilling to date.

Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Resources of 69.1 million tonnes averaging 1.03 g/t Au containing 2,291,000 ozs Au

M&I Resource also contains 4.3 million ounces of silver and 131.9 million pounds of copper; Inferred resource contains an additional 387,000 ounces of silver and 18.0 million pounds of copper

100% conversion of historic Inferred resource to M&I.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Candelones Project, part of the Company's 100% owned Neita Sur Concession in the Dominican Republic. The updated estimate has an effective date of August 6, 2026 and supersedes the estimate disclosed on May 31, 2021. The confidence level associated with the updated MRE justifies the use of these resources into Feasibility or Pre-feasibility economic studies. The resources are substantially all within an optimized open pit with less than 4% of the resource as an underground extension situated below the optimized pit bottom.

Table 1.0 - Combined Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate for CMC and CE, Effective Date August 6, 2026

Category Total Tonnes Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Contained Gold (Koz) Contained Silver (Koz) Contained Copper (Klbs) Measured 31,001,872 1.13 2.13 0.10 1,125 2,127 71,794 Indicated 38,133,903 0.95 1.75 0.07 1,167 2,150 60,148 M+I 69,135,774 1.03 1.92 0.09 2,291 4,277 131,943 Inferred 5,288,811 1.20 2.28 0.10 203 387 18,010

Notes to follow below……

The Mineral Resource Estimate used a marginal NSR cut-off of US$32.75/t for the conceptual open pit evaluation of sulphides and transition material, and US$23.75/t for Oxide material, while a marginal NSR cut-off of US$92.75/t was applied to the conceptual underground evaluation. The NSR cut-off was calculated using a gold price of US$3,500 per ounce gold, US$45.00 per ounce of silver, US$4.75 per pound of copper, with metallurgical recoveries of 84% for gold, 55% for silver and 87% for copper in the sulphide mineralization, metallurgical recoveries of 50% for the gold in oxides and 70% in transition. Cost assumptions of US$2.85/t for open pit mining of sulphides and transition material US$2.30/t for oxide material. US$60.00/t for underground mining, US$30.00/t for transition and sulphide mineral processing, US$21.00/t for oxide mineral processing, and US$2.75/t for G&A. Other parameters for the NSR were a 5% royalty, t and a 5% discount rate. An overall slope angle of 50° was applied to the sulphide domains for both the CMC and CE deposits. For the oxide and transition domains, overall slope angles of 42° and 45° were applied, respectively. For the Candelones Main/Connector (CMC) deposit, grade capping values were determined using log-normal probability plots for each estimated element and weathering domain. For the Candelones Extension (CE) deposit, a review of the assay distributions indicated that grade capping was not warranted and consequently no top-cuts were applied during grade estimation. Separate topographic surfaces were used for the Mineral Resource estimate. The CMC deposit was modelled using the high-resolution LiDAR-derived Digital Terrain Model adopted for the 2022 Feasibility Study, while the CE deposit was modelled using the Copernicus Global Digital Surface Model (COP30). No collar elevation adjustments were made for the CE deposit. New three-dimensional (3-D) wireframes were developed for the current Mineral Resource estimate to define the mineralized domains within both the Candelones Main/Connector (CMC) and Candelones Extension (CE) deposits. The wireframes were interpreted using geological and assay data together with 1 m economic composites generated using a 0.1 g/t Au cut-off grade. The interpreted mineralized envelopes were reviewed to ensure geological continuity and consistency with the drill hole data before being finalized for Mineral Resource estimation. The Mineral Resources were estimated using two separate block models for CE and CMC respectively. Both deposits were estimated using a block size of 10 m × 10 m × 12 m" with no sub-blocking. Assay grades were estimated by Ordinary Kriging (OK) using Leapfrog Geo and Leapfrog Edge version 2026.1.1. Interpolation was constrained to the interpreted mineralized domains. The mineral resources presented here were estimated by Micon International Limited using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. At this time, Micon's QP does not believe that the estimate of mineral resources is materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, market or other relevant modifying factors. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources are uncertain in nature and there has not been sufficient work to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured Resources. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Tonnage estimates are based on bulk densities individually measured and were interpolated for oxide, transitional and sulphide zones. Resources are presented as undiluted and in-situ. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is effectively dated August 6, 2026. Tonnages and ounces in the tables are rounded to the nearest thousand. Therefore, the numbers may not total due to rounding. Mr. William J. Lewis, P.Geo. and Matt Ball, MIMMM, of Micon International Limited., who are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 are responsible for the updated mineral resource estimate. Mohsin Hashmi, P.ENG. of Micon International Limited., who is a Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 is responsible for the RPEEE mine design used in the evaluation of the updated mineral resource deposits. The oxide and transition mineral resources for the CMC area differ from the previously disclosed 2022 mineral resources for this zone as the economic parameters have changed due to higher metal prices and well as higher mining, processing and G&A cost. In addition, changes to the processing methodology from heap leach to milling which will now include copper recovery. This change in the processing methodology has resulted in a lower metallurgical recovery for the material in the oxide and transition portions of the deposit.

The updated mineral resource was estimated by Mr. William J. Lewis, P.Geo. and Mr. Matt Ball, MIMMM, of Micon International Limited (Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101). Mr. Mohsin Hashmi, P.Eng. of Micon International Limited. (a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101) is responsible for the RPEEE mine design used in the evaluation of the updated mineral resource deposits. Micon is independent of Unigold.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: "The delivery of this consolidated resource follows metallurgical studies which established that the Oxide and Transition material at Candelones, which were the subject of a 2022 feasibility study looking at a small heap leach facility, are amenable to flotation, albeit with slightly lower recoveries as compared to heap leaching. Since this oxide and transition material is a small part of the overall resource, it makes sense to process all material through a single floatation plant. This resource estimate positions Unigold to commence feasibility studies for the consolidated resource in the region. Now that we are comfortable we can treat all material types and mineralization within the deposit using a single flotation plant, we can look at removing cyanide completely from the process flowsheet, which effectively mitigates a key concern of the local communities."

Almost 93% of the known resource is classified as Measured and Indicated material. The resource estimate is constrained by drilling, not geology, and is open to depth and along strike. Unigold believes that the resource base can be increased with more drilling. Drill programs and budgets will be developed in conjunction with technical work to support economic studies later this year.

Unigold intends to continue with permitting and comprehensive community engagement activities in the Dominican Republic in parallel with technical studies, and to engage the local communities throughout the design process. Framework Terms of Reference for mineral extraction projects have recently been published by MIMARENA (the government environmental agency) and these will be used to as a guide throughout the upcoming process.

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") is based on a total of 475 holes (120,000 metres). The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines and has an effective date of August 6, 2026. The mineral resources disclosed herein shall be included in a Technical Report which is currently in progress.

QA/QC

Diamond drilling utilizes both HQ and NQ diameter tooling. Holes are established using HQ diameter tooling before reducing to NQ tooling to complete the hole. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical and geological data and subjected to other physical tests including magnetic susceptibility and specific gravity analysis. Samples are identified, recorded, split by wet diamond saw, and half the core is sent for assay with the remaining half stored on site. A minimum sample length of 0.3 metres and a maximum sample length of 1.5 metres is employed with most samples averaging 1.0 metres in length except where geological contacts dictate. Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Samples are shipped to a sample preparation facility in the Dominican Republic operated by Bureau Veritas. Assaying is performed at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.'s laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 50 gram lead collection fire assay fusion with an atomic adsorption finish. In addition, most samples are also assayed using a 36 element multi-acid ICP-ES analysis method.

Mr. William J. Lewis, P.Geo. and Mr. Matt Ball, MIMMM, and Mr. Mohsin Hashmi, P.Eng (Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101). of Micon have reviewed and approved the contents of this press release. Messrs. Lewis, Ball and Hashmi are unaware of any political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource estimate.

Mr.Joseph Hamilton P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Unigold has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Unigold Inc. - Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a well-funded (> C$9 million in cash as at March 31, 2026) Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The multi-million ounce Candelones gold deposits are within the 100% owned "Neita Sur" concession located in Dajabón province, in the northwest part of the Dominican Republic. This 9,990 Ha concession has moved smoothly through various permitting stages and now awaits the granting of an Exploitation Concession. The Company delivered a feasibility study for the oxide portion of the Candelones deposit in Q4 of 2022. The 10,902 Ha "Neita Norte" Exploration Concession was awarded to the Company in Q2 2023. In early 2024 Unigold completed an earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold which allows Barrick to earn up to a 60% interest in the Neita Norte concession by spending a minimum of $12 million over an eight year period and delivering a Pre-feasibility Study on an identified deposit. Barrick can earn a further 20% in the Neita Norte concession by electing to sole-fund a feasibility study within the following 4 years. The two concessions together form the largest single exposure of the volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arc terrain is host to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, Intermediate and High Sulphidation Epithermal Systems and Copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified over 20 areas within the concession areas that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has been concentrating on the multimillion ounce Candelones mineralization and is moving to bring these deposits into production. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and continues to receive strong support from the local communities for its exploration and development activities.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words like "strategy", "expects", "plans", "believes", "will", "estimates", "intends", "projects", "goals", "targets", and other words of similar meaning. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that such statements contained are just predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward- looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please visit https://www.unigoldinc.com/profile/forward-looking-statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309645

Source: Unigold Inc.