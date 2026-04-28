Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTC Pink: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options ("Options") to new directors allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 600,000 common shares of the Company with an exercise price of $0.45 per common share and an expiry date of April 28, 2031. The grants of Options were issued pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock incentive plan and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements Where applicable, we claim the protection of the safe harbour for forward-looking statements provided by the (United States) Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please visit https://www.unigoldinc.com/profile/forward-looking-statement.

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Source: Unigold Inc.