

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade balance posted surplus for the first time in three months in June, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



The trade surplus came in at EUR 8.6 billion in June compared to a shortfall of EUR 9.0 billion in May. This was the first surplus since March. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 4.8 billion.



Exports logged an annual increase of 14.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent drop in May. At the same time, growth in imports rose to 13.1 percent from 10.1 percent.



In the presence of a larger energy deficit, the increase in trade surplus was primarily driven by a higher surplus in chemicals and related products, and by surpluses in other manufactured goods as well as in food and drink, Eurostat said.



On a monthly basis, exports grew 0.9 percent, while imports declined 2.1 percent in June. The trade balance improved notably, to a EUR 1.8 billion surplus.



In the first half of the year, the trade surplus declined sharply to EUR 9.8 billion from EUR 82.2 billion in the same period last year.



The EU trade balance showed a EUR 3.9 billion surplus in goods in June compared to a EUR 5.2 billion surplus in June 2025.



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