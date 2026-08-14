

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economy expanded at the quickest pace in over four years during the second quarter, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent year-on-year, after a 3.2 percent increase in the March quarter.



Moreover, this marked the strongest expansion since the first quarter of 2022.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption showed an increase of 3.4 percent, driven by all product groups, especially durable goods and services. General government expenditure was 5.2 percent higher.



Data showed that gross fixed capital formation grew at a stable pace of 13.2 percent, supported by increased investments in buildings and structures. However, the external trade balance showed a negative contribution of 0.5 percent.



On a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 4.8 percent annually versus a 3.5 percent increase in the first quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the economic growth improved to 1.8 percent from 1.1 percent.



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