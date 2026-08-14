Insplorion AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Insplorion AB subject to them being admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market.

Company registration number 556798-8760 Short name: INSP ISIN code: SE0006994943 Order book ID: 215439

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 18, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.