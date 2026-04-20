On February 18, 2026, the shares in Insplorion AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On April 16, 2026, the Company disclosed the conclusion of the sale of its hydrogen sensor business to Consilium. The press release further stated that unless any strategic alternatives materialize within reasonable time, the Company's Board of Directors intends to recommend a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market and a voluntary solvent liquidation of the Company.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Insplorion AB Short name: INSP ISIN code: SE0006994943

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.