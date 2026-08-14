

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved in a tight range on Friday in cautious trade amid concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Mining stocks shed ground on weak metal prices, while energy stocks gained as oil prices climbed higher.



The FTSE 100 was down 9.08 points or 0.08% at 10,763.59 a few minutes before noon.



Antofagasta shed about 5.2%. Glencore and Anglo American Plc lost 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Rio Tinto, Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo dropped 1.5%-1.7%.



GSK drifted lower by 2.3%. Marks & Spencer, Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco, St. James's Place, Segro, Burberry Group, Smith & Nephew, Halma and Metlen Energy & Metals also posted notable losses.



Experian moved up more than 6.5%. The Sage Group, Relx, Entain, AutoTrader Group, Pershing Square Holdings, IG Group Holdings, Computacenter, Pearson and ICG gained 1.5%-4.3%.



Shares of insurer Aviva rose about 1% after the company's first-half results beat estimates. The company said it remained on track to meet its three-year group targets.



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