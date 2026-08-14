Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of site preparation works and the mobilization of the drill rig to commence the inaugural drill program at the Company's Tanami Property (the "Property"), located in the Tanami District of the Northern Territory, Australia. The Property consists of four semi-contiguous granted exploration licenses ("ELs") EL 23848, EL 31402, EL 23874 and EL 23875, covering 1,237 sq km located in the Tanami Desert approximately 450km directly northwest of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia.

This drill program marks the first drill testing to date along two highly prospective trends as well as the first drill program by the Company on the Property to date. This drill program will be comprised of 6-10 drill holes for an approximate total of 2,150 m of RC drilling. The program is designed to test a series of high-priority nickel-copper-PGE targets, integrating historical Aircore geochemistry with magnetic and HeliTEM geophysical anomalies. The objective is to confirm sulphide mineralisation within fresh bedrock, validate geophysical models, and define the geological controls and continuity of mineralisation along a northeast-trending corridor. The Company has engaged United Drilling Services of Sarina, Queensland, to carry out the Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Property.

Blair Way, VTen President, CEO and Director, commented: "With the drill rig mobilization, we are hitting our next milestone to advance the Property and gain a deeper understanding of the property. This initial drill program will orient an aggressive follow-up drill campaign with the objective of unlocking the significant potential of the Property and building shareholder value in the process."

Qualified Person

D. Blair Way, B.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and President for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approved and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,235 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

Image A - Access Track to Project Site

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Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: V Ten Metals Corp.