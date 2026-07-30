Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market."

The uplisting is effective as of July 30, 2026, and the Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol 'VTNMF' in the United States, with its shares also listed on TSX Venture Exchange under ' VTEN'.

VTEN believes this milestone will support increased liquidity, enhance transparency, and attract a broader base of retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets.

The Company also announces that it has submitted an application for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. If approved, DTC eligibility will enable the Company's common shares to be electronically cleared and settled through The Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"). DTC eligibility is expected to streamline the settlement process, improve trading efficiencies for brokers and investors, and enhance the accessibility and liquidity of the Company's common shares within the U.S. capital markets. A further announcement will be made if the application is successful.

Blair Way, CEO, President and Director, comments: "This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market aligns with our commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance."

For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,235 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307218

Source: V Ten Metals Corp.